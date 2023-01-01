Menu
2022 Kia Carnival

85,840 KM

Details Description Features

$38,698

+ tax & licensing
$38,698

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $296 B/W

2022 Kia Carnival

LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $296 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$38,698

+ taxes & licensing

85,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10604163
  • Stock #: P1693
  • VIN: KNDNB5H3XN6074669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!

Compare at $40246 - Our Live Market Price is just $38698!

Best in Class cargo space and towing make this Kia Carnival the obvious choice for your rough and tumble family. This 2022 Kia Carnival is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. If you always loved SUVs but wish they were more safe for your family, or always loved mini-vans but wished you could make it through those rough forest roads, then this Kia Carnival is the way to go. For the next bold, beautiful, and new step in family adventure vehicles, nothing beats this 2022 Kia Carnival.This SUV has 85,840 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Carnival's trim level is LX. This amazing Kia Carnival LX is ready for your next adventure with LED headlamps, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, rear parking sensors, a large 8 inch colour touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, removable rear seat with customizable configuration features, remote keyless entry and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Collision Mitigation

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

