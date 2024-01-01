$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Carnival
LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2022 Kia Carnival
LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
70,193KM
VIN KNDNB5H33N6135750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
Built for the bring-it-on in all of us, this endlessly versatile Kia Carnival is ready to go. This 2022 Kia Carnival is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. If you always loved SUVs but wish they were more safe for your family, or always loved mini-vans but wished you could make it through those rough forest roads, then this Kia Carnival is the way to go. For the next bold, beautiful, and new step in family adventure vehicles, nothing beats this 2022 Kia Carnival.This SUV has 70,193 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Carnival's trim level is LX. This amazing Kia Carnival LX is ready for your next adventure with LED headlamps, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, rear parking sensors, a large 8 inch colour touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, removable rear seat with customizable configuration features, remote keyless entry and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2022 Kia Carnival