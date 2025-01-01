Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 22,000 KMS!! 8-passenger w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, front & rear air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, Bluetooth, cruise control and brake holding!

2022 Kia Carnival

22,187 KM

Details Description

$36,527

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Carnival

| ONLY 22,000 KMS | CARPLAY | 8-PASS | LANE-KEEP

Watch This Vehicle
12215565

2022 Kia Carnival

| ONLY 22,000 KMS | CARPLAY | 8-PASS | LANE-KEEP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$36,527

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,187KM
VIN KNDNB5H33N6075274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,187 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 22,000 KMS!! 8-passenger w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, front & rear air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, Bluetooth, cruise control and brake holding!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX | 8-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX | 8-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY 148,067 KM $26,897 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | BLIND SPOT 105,426 KM $24,617 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Tundra 44,302 KM $51,427 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,527

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Carnival