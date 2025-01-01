$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
S AWD
2022 Kia Seltos
S AWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,876KM
VIN KNDEUCAAXN7325305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2022 Kia Seltos EX, presented in a vibrant Starbright Yellow exterior complemented by a refined black Sofino leatherette interior.
nder the hood, the Seltos EX is powered by a 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine delivering 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth and efficient performance. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling across various driving conditions, while achieving a combined fuel efficiency of approximately 8.2 L/100 km.
The exterior showcases 17-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, and body-colored heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, all contributing to its sleek and modern appearance.
Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for added versatility. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity, while the six-speaker audio system delivers exceptional sound quality. Additional features include proximity key with push-button start, remote engine start, and a rearview camera for added convenience.
Safety is paramount in the Seltos EX, which comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist. These features work together to enhance driver awareness and confidence on the road
Experience the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and advanced features with the 2022 Kia Seltos EX. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see all that this exceptional SUV has to offer. Financing and Extended Warranty Available
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
2022 Kia Seltos