Menu
Account
Sign In
Tony Graham Toyota presents a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SE. The vehicle comes with two sets of tires and rims. It has had only one local owner with a full service history. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SE combines luxury with off-road capability, featuring a powerful engine and advanced technology. It offers a spacious, comfortable interior with premium materials and cutting-edge amenities, making it ideal for both urban driving and rugged terrain. With its distinctive styling and renowned Land Rover reliability, the Range Rover SE stands out as a top choice in the luxury SUV segment, blending elegance with robust performance.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

52,825 KM

Details Description Features

$65,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SE MHEV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SE MHEV

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 11408572
  2. 11408572
  3. 11408572
  4. 11408572
  5. 11408572
  6. 11408572
  7. 11408572
  8. 11408572
  9. 11408572
  10. 11408572
  11. 11408572
  12. 11408572
  13. 11408572
Contact Seller

$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWG2SU0NA218886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Tony Graham Toyota presents a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SE. The vehicle comes with two sets of tires and rims. It has had only one local owner with a full service history. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SE combines luxury with off-road capability, featuring a powerful engine and advanced technology. It offers a spacious, comfortable interior with premium materials and cutting-edge amenities, making it ideal for both urban driving and rugged terrain. With its distinctive styling and renowned Land Rover reliability, the Range Rover SE stands out as a top choice in the luxury SUV segment, blending elegance with robust performance.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE MHEV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE MHEV 52,825 KM $65,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 104,040 KM $28,778 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 29,027 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2022 Land Rover Range Rover