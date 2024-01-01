$65,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE MHEV
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$65,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour sand
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 52,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Tony Graham Toyota presents a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SE. The vehicle comes with two sets of tires and rims. It has had only one local owner with a full service history. The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SE combines luxury with off-road capability, featuring a powerful engine and advanced technology. It offers a spacious, comfortable interior with premium materials and cutting-edge amenities, making it ideal for both urban driving and rugged terrain. With its distinctive styling and renowned Land Rover reliability, the Range Rover SE stands out as a top choice in the luxury SUV segment, blending elegance with robust performance.
