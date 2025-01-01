$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus IS
350 F SPORT 3 | 311HP V6 | RED LEATHER | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,424 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING ULTRASONIC BLUE MICA ALL-WHEEL DRIVE IS 350 F SPORT 3 W/ 311HP 3.5L V6!! Circuit Red leather sport seats, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 10.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 19-inch alloys, 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, carbon fibre spoiler, power seats w /driver memory, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
