STUNNING ULTRASONIC BLUE MICA ALL-WHEEL DRIVE IS 350 F SPORT 3 W/ 311HP 3.5L V6!! Circuit Red leather sport seats, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 10.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 19-inch alloys, 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, carbon fibre spoiler, power seats w /driver memory, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2022 Lexus IS

39,424 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus IS

350 F SPORT 3 | 311HP V6 | RED LEATHER | 360 CAM
12155052

12155052

2022 Lexus IS

350 F SPORT 3 | 311HP V6 | RED LEATHER | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,424KM
VIN JTHSZ1E20N5024418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,424 KM

Vehicle Description

STUNNING ULTRASONIC BLUE MICA ALL-WHEEL DRIVE IS 350 F SPORT 3 W/ 311HP 3.5L V6!! Circuit Red leather sport seats, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 10.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 19-inch alloys, 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, carbon fibre spoiler, power seats w /driver memory, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Lexus IS