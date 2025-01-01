$46,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus NX
350h
2022 Lexus NX
350h
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2GKCEZ8NC002427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,112 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2022 Lexus NX