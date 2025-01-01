Menu
2022 Lexus NX

70,112 KM

Details Features

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus NX

350h

12117414

2022 Lexus NX

350h

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2GKCEZ8NC002427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,112 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Lexus NX