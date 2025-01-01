$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lexus NX
350
2022 Lexus NX
350
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,158KM
VIN JTJGGCEZ9N5000752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 4G Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection
This Lexus NX has aggressive styling and a roomy, comfortable cabin. This 2022 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2022 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 63,158 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our NX's trim level is 350. This Luxury NX makes sure every drive is a beautiful experience with a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, wireless charging, intuitive parking assist, a remote power liftgate, and ambient interior lighting. With a heated steering wheel, you will always stay cozy in your NX that offers wi-fi, wireless Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay to play your favorite tunes. Navigation makes sure you always get to your destination, while impeccable style and beautiful aluminum wheels make sure you look good doing it. Proximity keys and fog lamps provide endless convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic braking, evasion assist, lane change assist, emergency steering assist, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2022 Lexus NX