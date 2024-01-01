Menu
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RX350L 7-PASSENGER W/ LUXURY AND NAVIGATION PACKAGES!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, premium 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 20-inch alloys, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, premium leather/wood finished steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, three-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, power folding 3rd row seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Lexus RX 350

60,480 KM

Details Description

2022 Lexus RX 350

L LUXURY + NAV PKG | 7-PASS | COOLED LEATHER | NAV

2022 Lexus RX 350

L LUXURY + NAV PKG | 7-PASS | COOLED LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
60,480KM
VIN JTJJZKFA4N2036076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

