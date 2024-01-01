$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus RX 350
L LUXURY + NAV PKG | 7-PASS | COOLED LEATHER | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,480 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RX350L 7-PASSENGER W/ LUXURY AND NAVIGATION PACKAGES!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, premium 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 20-inch alloys, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, premium leather/wood finished steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, three-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, power folding 3rd row seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
