$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
AWD| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| REAR CAM| ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,169 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive W/ Heated seats, 10.25-inch display w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, trailer hitch receiver, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
