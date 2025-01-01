Menu
All-Wheel Drive W/ Heated seats, 10.25-inch display w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, trailer hitch receiver, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Mazda CX-5

63,169 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

AWD| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| REAR CAM| ALLOYS

12571706

2022 Mazda CX-5

AWD| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| REAR CAM| ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,169KM
VIN JM3KFBBL8N0597293

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,169 KM

All-Wheel Drive W/ Heated seats, 10.25-inch display w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, trailer hitch receiver, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Mazda CX-5