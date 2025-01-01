$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD| HTD LEATHER| CARPLAY| ALLOYS| REAR CAM
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD| HTD LEATHER| CARPLAY| ALLOYS| REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,634 KM
Vehicle Description
GS All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Bluetooth!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500