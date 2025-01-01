Menu
GS All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Bluetooth!!

2022 Mazda CX-5

68,634 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD| HTD LEATHER| CARPLAY| ALLOYS| REAR CAM

12778994

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD| HTD LEATHER| CARPLAY| ALLOYS| REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,634KM
VIN JM3KFBCM6N0541764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,634 KM

Vehicle Description

GS All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Bluetooth!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-8500

$CALL

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Mazda CX-5