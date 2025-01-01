$33,627+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A220 AWD | PREM PKG | AMG SPORT | ONLY 17,000 KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$33,627
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,650 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 17,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND LOADED W/ PREMIUM, AMG SPORT AND NIGHT PACKAGES!! Heated leather sport seats, sunroof, premium 18-inch black AMG alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
