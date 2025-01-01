2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

Menu
ONLY 17,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND LOADED W/ PREMIUM, AMG SPORT AND NIGHT PACKAGES!! Heated leather sport seats, sunroof, premium 18-inch black AMG alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Details Description

12143526

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
17,650KM
VIN W1K3G4FBXNJ358335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,650 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 17,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND LOADED W/ PREMIUM, AMG SPORT AND NIGHT PACKAGES!! Heated leather sport seats, sunroof, premium 18-inch black AMG alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

613-746-XXXX

