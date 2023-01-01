Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

8,833 KM

Details Description

$256,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$256,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4MATIC / Low mileage / Clean Carfax / Like new

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4MATIC / Low mileage / Clean Carfax / Like new

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 10102452
  2. 10102452
  3. 10102452
  4. 10102452
  5. 10102452
  6. 10102452
  7. 10102452
  8. 10102452
  9. 10102452
  10. 10102452
  11. 10102452
  12. 10102452
  13. 10102452
  14. 10102452
  15. 10102452
  16. 10102452
  17. 10102452
  18. 10102452
  19. 10102452
  20. 10102452
  21. 10102452
  22. 10102452
  23. 10102452
  24. 10102452
Contact Seller

$256,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10102452
  • Stock #: L1-117
  • VIN: W1NYC7HJ1NX440767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Red & Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1-117
  • Mileage 8,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the power of the 2022 Mercedes Benz AMG G63, where unrivaled performance meets uncompromising luxury. Its Polar White exterior and bold design command attention. The beast within, a biturbo V8 engine with 585 horsepower, delivers breathtaking acceleration. Sink into the lap of luxury with Red and Black Nappa leather seats. Advanced technology, including the COMAND infotainment system and Burmester surround sound, keeps you connected and entertained. Safety features like blind-spot assist and a 360-degree camera offer peace of mind. The G63's adaptive damping and AMG RIDE CONTROL provide a smooth, dynamic ride. Experience automotive excellence at its finest.


The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest. Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 8,833 KM
$256,900 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 2-Series M2...
 25,933 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 5,633 KM
$144,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory