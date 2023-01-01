$256,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$256,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G63 AMG 4MATIC / Low mileage / Clean Carfax / Like new
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$256,900
+ taxes & licensing
8,833KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10102452
- Stock #: L1-117
- VIN: W1NYC7HJ1NX440767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Red & Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1-117
- Mileage 8,833 KM
Vehicle Description
The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest. Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7