2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

3,500 KM

Details Description

$298,158

+ tax & licensing
$298,158

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG | No Lux Tax | Brush Guard | Bengal Interi

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG | No Lux Tax | Brush Guard | Bengal Interi

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

$298,158

+ taxes & licensing

3,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9772138
  • Stock #: 1610
  • VIN: W1NYC7HJ8NX442287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes Benz G63 AMG | Exclusive Pkg | AMG Night Package | Dynamic Seats | 360 Camera | NO LUX TAX

Packages Include : Exclusive Package | G Manufaktur Diamond Package | AMG Night Package | Brush Guard


FINANCE OR LEASE!!


G MANUFAKTUR Classic Grey Exterior | G Manufaktur Bengal Red Two Tone Black Nappa Leather Interior | 22" AMG Cross Spoke Forged Wheels | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Rear Climate Control | Front Ventilated Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Parking Aid | Sunroof | Traction Control | Active Lane Keep Assist | Heated Steering | Push Button Start | 360 Camera | Navigation | Driving Assistance Package | Smartphone Integration | Apple CarPlay | Active Distance Assist | Ambient Lighting | Collision Prevention Assist | Attention Assist | AMG Night Package | Side Steps and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

