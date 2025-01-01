$36,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,713KM
VIN W1N0G8EB1NV334254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1340
- Mileage 65,713 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC embodies the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and practicality in a sleek midsize SUV package. Finished in a stunning Black exterior over a refined Black leather interior, this GLC 300 delivers timeless Mercedes-Benz styling, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Under the hood, its powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine producing 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling, exceptional traction, and a composed ride in all conditions.
Inside, the cabin showcases Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and attention to detail. The GLC 300 features heated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. High-quality materials, wood and aluminum trim accents, and ambient interior lighting create a sophisticated atmosphere, while the leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium finishes highlight its luxury pedigree.
Technology is front and center with the MBUX infotainment system, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, voice control, navigation, and a premium sound system. Additional features include a power liftgate, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, remote start capability, and multiple USB-C charging ports for added convenience.
Safety and driver assistance are top priorities, with active brake assist, blind spot assist, attention assist, crosswind assist, and a full suite of airbags providing peace of mind on every drive. The GLC 300s advanced suspension and sound insulation deliver a smooth, quiet, and refined driving experience thats true to the Mercedes-Benz name.
Elegant, capable, and meticulously engineered, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC in Black on Black is the ultimate expression of modern luxury and performance a perfect choice for drivers who demand sophistication, technology, and versatility in every mile.
Inside, the cabin showcases Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and attention to detail. The GLC 300 features heated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. High-quality materials, wood and aluminum trim accents, and ambient interior lighting create a sophisticated atmosphere, while the leather-wrapped steering wheel and premium finishes highlight its luxury pedigree.
Technology is front and center with the MBUX infotainment system, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, voice control, navigation, and a premium sound system. Additional features include a power liftgate, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, remote start capability, and multiple USB-C charging ports for added convenience.
Safety and driver assistance are top priorities, with active brake assist, blind spot assist, attention assist, crosswind assist, and a full suite of airbags providing peace of mind on every drive. The GLC 300s advanced suspension and sound insulation deliver a smooth, quiet, and refined driving experience thats true to the Mercedes-Benz name.
Elegant, capable, and meticulously engineered, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC in Black on Black is the ultimate expression of modern luxury and performance a perfect choice for drivers who demand sophistication, technology, and versatility in every mile.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoAgents
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 4MATIC 65,713 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 164,167 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 122,000 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class