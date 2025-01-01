Menu
This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 68,000 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Liftgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
68,000KM
VIN 4JGFB6BBXNA657956

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 68,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Liftgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Emergency Braking

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

