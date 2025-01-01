$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG 53 4MATIC+ SUV - Sunroof
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG 53 4MATIC+ SUV - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,000KM
VIN 4JGFB6BBXNA657956
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 68,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Emergency Braking
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE