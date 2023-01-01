2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$118,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 2 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10389999

10389999 Stock #: 1385

1385 VIN: 4JGFD6BB1NA709033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1385

Mileage 4,236 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.