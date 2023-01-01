Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

4,236 KM

Details Description

$118,995

+ tax & licensing
$118,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG53 4MATIC | Coupe | Night Pkg | Burmester Sound

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG53 4MATIC | Coupe | Night Pkg | Burmester Sound

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

$118,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,236KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10389999
  Stock #: 1385
  VIN: 4JGFD6BB1NA709033

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 1385
  Mileage 4,236 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes Benz GLE53 Coupe AMG 4MATIC | 360 Camera | Ventilated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof

Obsidian Black | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Drive Mode Select | Cruise Control | Traction Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | Front Ventilated Seats | Push Button Start | 360 Camera | Road Sign Recognition | LED Headlamps | Magic Vision Control | Navigation | Ambient Lighting | Traffic Sign Assist | Active Brake Assist | Collision Warning System | Attention Assist | Android Auto | Apple CarPlay | Active Parking Assist and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

