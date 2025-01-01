$76,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE 450 | Coupe | Pano Roof
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$76,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,847KM
VIN 4JGFD5KB3NA743100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,847 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe | AMG Package | Pano Roof
Oryx White Mother-of-Pearl Exterior | Beige MB-Tex interior GLE 450 Hybrid Trim | 4-Door Sport Utility Vehicle | AMG Line Styling | LED Intelligent Light System | 20-Inch Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof 3.0L Inline-6 Turbocharged Engine with EQ Boost | 362 Horsepower + 21 hp EQ Boost | 369 lb-ft Torque | 9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive | Park Distance Control | Keyless Entry with Push Button Start | Heated & Ventilated Front Seats | Massage Function | Dual-Zone Climate Control | 64-Color Ambient Lighting MBUX Infotainment System | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Bluetooth | Navigation | Burmester Surround Sound Active Brake Assist | Blind Spot Monitor Plus with Rear Traffic Alert | Lane Keeping Assist | 360° Surround View Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control Power-Folding Rear Seats | LED Headlamps | Dynamic Headlight Range Control | Hands-Free Power Liftgate | Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Touch Controls
Key Features:
Electrified Performance: The GLE 450 Mild Hybrid combines turbocharged power with EQ Boost electric assistance for seamless acceleration and confident handling. With 4MATIC all-wheel drive and a 0100 km/h time of approximately 5.6 seconds, its a luxury SUV that performs like a sports car.
Refined Comfort: The beige interior creates a warm, inviting atmosphere, complemented by heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. Ambient lighting and premium materials elevate every drive into a first-class experience.
Smart Technology: MBUX infotainment with voice control, smartphone integration, and Burmester audio keep you connected and entertained. Advanced driver assistance features provide peace of mind in every condition.
Elegant Design: From its sculpted exterior to AMG-inspired accents, the GLE 450 Hybrid exudes sophistication. LED lighting, bold wheels, and a panoramic sunroof complete its commanding presence.
This Vehicle Has Travelled 60,847 Kms
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
Ça nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Français aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class