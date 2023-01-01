2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

$31,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 7 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10604157

10604157 Stock #: 23-0816A

23-0816A VIN: JA4J4TA81NZ606614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,767 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Comfort Climate Control Safety Lane Departure Warning Forward collision alert Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Park Assist LED Lights Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.