2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,567 KM
Vehicle Description
7-PASSENGER LE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated seats & steering, 360 camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 9-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, terrain/drive mode selector, paddle shifters, brake holding, fog lights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
