Menu
Account
Sign In
7-PASSENGER LE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated seats & steering, 360 camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 9-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, terrain/drive mode selector, paddle shifters, brake holding, fog lights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

51,567 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE PREMIUM AWD| PANO ROOF| LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE PREMIUM AWD| PANO ROOF| LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11242622
  2. 11242622
  3. 11242622
  4. 11242622
  5. 11242622
  6. 11242622
  7. 11242622
  8. 11242622
  9. 11242622
  10. 11242622
  11. 11242622
  12. 11242622
  13. 11242622
  14. 11242622
  15. 11242622
  16. 11242622
  17. 11242622
  18. 11242622
  19. 11242622
  20. 11242622
  21. 11242622
  22. 11242622
  23. 11242622
  24. 11242622
  25. 11242622
  26. 11242622
  27. 11242622
  28. 11242622
  29. 11242622
  30. 11242622
  31. 11242622
  32. 11242622
  33. 11242622
  34. 11242622
  35. 11242622
  36. 11242622
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,567KM
Used
VIN JA4J4UA85NZ601809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,567 KM

Vehicle Description

7-PASSENGER LE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Panoramic sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated seats & steering, 360 camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 9-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch alloys, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, terrain/drive mode selector, paddle shifters, brake holding, fog lights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X| LUXURY PKG| LEATHER | 360 CAM | CREW | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X| LUXURY PKG| LEATHER | 360 CAM | CREW | NAV 206,100 KM $23,664 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac Montana 3.9L V6 | 7-PASS | HTD LEATHER | DVD | POWER DOORS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2007 Pontiac Montana 3.9L V6 | 7-PASS | HTD LEATHER | DVD | POWER DOORS 453,178 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Altima ONLY 75,000 KMS| HTD SEATS| PUSH START| CERTIFIED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Nissan Altima ONLY 75,000 KMS| HTD SEATS| PUSH START| CERTIFIED! 75,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander