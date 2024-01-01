$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
LE Premium - Navigation
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
LE Premium - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,501KM
VIN JA4J4UA88NZ608253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!
Every stitch was designed for comfort, and every component was designed for driver engagement in this beautifully versatile 2022 Outlander. This 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 6 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, check out this redesigned 2022 Outlander.This SUV has 44,501 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outlander's trim level is LE Premium. Upgrading to this Outlander LE Premium is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with a massive power sunroof, a power rear liftgate, a larger 9 inch color display that features navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and a wireless smartphone charger. Get comfortable behind the heated steering wheel with its ultra supportive heated front seats with a power driver seat, tri-zone climate control and durable suede seat material. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, a FAST?Key remote keyless entry, unique aluminum wheels, roof rails, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, lane departure warning, a multi-view camera with rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, forward collision alert, front fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander