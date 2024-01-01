Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Every stitch was designed for comfort, and every component was designed for driver engagement in this beautifully versatile 2022 Outlander. This 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 6 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, check out this redesigned 2022 Outlander.This SUV has 44,501 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Outlanders trim level is LE Premium. Upgrading to this Outlander LE Premium is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with a massive power sunroof, a power rear liftgate, a larger 9 inch color display that features navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and a wireless smartphone charger. Get comfortable behind the heated steering wheel with its ultra supportive heated front seats with a power driver seat, tri-zone climate control and durable suede seat material. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, a FAST?Key remote keyless entry, unique aluminum wheels, roof rails, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, lane departure warning, a multi-view camera with rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, forward collision alert, front fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

44,501 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,501KM
VIN JA4J4UA88NZ608253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!

Every stitch was designed for comfort, and every component was designed for driver engagement in this beautifully versatile 2022 Outlander. This 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 6 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, check out this redesigned 2022 Outlander.This SUV has 44,501 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Outlander's trim level is LE Premium. Upgrading to this Outlander LE Premium is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with a massive power sunroof, a power rear liftgate, a larger 9 inch color display that features navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and a wireless smartphone charger. Get comfortable behind the heated steering wheel with its ultra supportive heated front seats with a power driver seat, tri-zone climate control and durable suede seat material. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, a FAST?Key remote keyless entry, unique aluminum wheels, roof rails, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, lane departure warning, a multi-view camera with rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, forward collision alert, front fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Park Assist
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Subaru WRX Manual - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Subaru WRX Manual - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 59,433 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 45,446 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred 83,279 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander