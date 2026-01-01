$22,091+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES - Heated Seats
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$22,091
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,798KM
VIN JA4J4TA82NZ605407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Diamond
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8038A
- Mileage 120,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Every stitch was designed for comfort, and every component was designed for driver engagement in this beautifully versatile 2022 Outlander. This 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 6 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, check out this redesigned 2022 Outlander. This SUV has 120,798 km. It's Red Diamond in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outlander's trim level is ES. This Outlander ES comes very well equipped with LED headlights, an 8 inch color display that's compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. Get comfortable in the ultra supportive heated front seats with dual zone climate control and durable cloth seat material. Additional features include lane changing alert with blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, tumble forward rear seat, rear parking sensors with a rear view camera, hill hold assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Leatherette dash trim
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Forward collision alert
Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electric power steering
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Seatback storage: 4
Headlight cleaners with washer
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Overall height: 1,745 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 876 mm
Overall Length: 4,710 mm
Curb weight: 1,690 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 2,706 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,897 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,355 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,014 mm
Rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
3rd Row Leg Room : 475 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Automatic Emergency Braking
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,300 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,070 mm
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Wireless Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,257 L
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander