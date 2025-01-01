$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JA4AJVAW6NU602641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13118
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Streaming Audio, LED Lights
Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and superb engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2022 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RVR's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this premium level RVR GT is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with all?wheel control, a massive power sunroof, stylish aluminum wheels, leather heated front seats and heated leather steering wheel, a 710-watt Rockford-Fosgate audio system and a power driver's seat. Additional features include lane departure warning with forward collision alert, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, proximity remote keyless entry and automatic climate control, LED headlights and fog lights, hill start assist, power heated side mirrors and an 8 inch color screen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM, plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
