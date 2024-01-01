$32,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Altima
Platinum - Leather Seats
2022 Nissan Altima
Platinum - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,780KM
VIN 1N4BL4FWXNN310661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats!
Compare at $33470 - Our Price is just $32495!
Stress less and enjoy more with this 2022 Altima featuring intelligent technology for everyone. This 2022 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.This sedan has 35,780 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is Platinum. The top trim, this Platinum adds heated leather seats, memory settings, interior accent lighting, and Bose premium audio for enhanced luxury, plus the ProPILOT Assist suite of advanced safety features that includes intelligent cruise with stop and go, steering assist, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, blind spot warning, and rear parking sensors. This trim also adds a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $522.65 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Front collision mitigation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2022 Nissan Altima