Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats!

This 2022 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.This sedan has 36,358 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altimas trim level is Platinum. The top trim, this Platinum adds heated leather seats, memory settings, interior accent lighting, and Bose premium audio for enhanced luxury, plus the ProPILOT Assist suite of advanced safety features that includes intelligent cruise with stop and go, steering assist, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, blind spot warning, and rear parking sensors. This trim also adds a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Nissan Altima

36,358 KM

2022 Nissan Altima

Platinum - Leather Seats

2022 Nissan Altima

Platinum - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
36,358KM
VIN 1N4BL4FW3NN311098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats!

This 2022 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Designed to be impossibly smart, this 2022 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2022 Altima.This sedan has 36,358 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is Platinum. The top trim, this Platinum adds heated leather seats, memory settings, interior accent lighting, and Bose premium audio for enhanced luxury, plus the ProPILOT Assist suite of advanced safety features that includes intelligent cruise with stop and go, steering assist, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, blind spot warning, and rear parking sensors. This trim also adds a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
