Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2022 Kicks is here for it.Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2022 Nissan Kicks

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12605926

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3N1CP5CVXNL513556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3619
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Aluminum Wheels

Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2022 Kicks is here for it.It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Cadillac CTS V-Series for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac CTS V-Series 58,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 3.6 V6, TECH PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 3.6 V6, TECH PACKAGE 72,510 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUX, 2.7 TURBO, AWD, SUNROOF, LOADED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUX, 2.7 TURBO, AWD, SUNROOF, LOADED 44,630 KM $34,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2022 Nissan Kicks