This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 21,096 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera.

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

21,096 KM

S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
21,096KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV3NL532421

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0313B
  • Mileage 21,096 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 21,096 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Highbeam Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

