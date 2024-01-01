Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control!

On the highway or the scenic route, this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2022 Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether its the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2022 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2022 Pathfinder.This SUV has 96,857 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinders trim level is S. This Pathfinder S is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with touchscreen and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, and automatic LED headlamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
VIN 5N1DR3AC7NC202269
Stock # X3450

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,857KM
VIN 5N1DR3AC7NC202269

Vehicle Description

