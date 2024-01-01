$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,857KM
VIN 5N1DR3AC7NC202269
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3450
- Mileage 96,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control!
On the highway or the scenic route, this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2022 Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2022 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2022 Pathfinder.This SUV has 96,857 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S. This Pathfinder S is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with touchscreen and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, and automatic LED headlamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2022 Nissan Pathfinder