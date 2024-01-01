$46,722+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$46,722
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,856KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF3NC254861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241136
- Mileage 16,856 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
2022 Nissan Pathfinder