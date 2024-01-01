$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - Low Mileage
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,063KM
VIN 5N1DR3CE5NC265675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-2081A
- Mileage 18,063 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With amazing style and even better capability, this 2022 NIssan Pathfinder is as cool as it looks. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2022 Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2022 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2022 Pathfinder.This low mileage SUV has just 18,063 kms. It's pearl white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. This Pathfinder SL adds heated leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Nissan Pathfinder