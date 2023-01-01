$34,595+ tax & licensing
$34,595
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2022 Nissan Rogue
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$34,595
+ taxes & licensing
12,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010016
- Stock #: P6715
- VIN: 5N1AT3AA0NC685252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35633 - Our Price is just $34595!
Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you don't, this 2022 Rogue has it all covered. This 2022 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2022 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 12,403 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience while aluminum wheels and LED lights provide impeccable style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $556.43 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist
