$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,485KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB8CV8NY228705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,485 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry!
Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2022 Sentra. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 34,485 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This SV trim pumps up the drive with intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2022 Sentra. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 34,485 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This SV trim pumps up the drive with intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Pedestrian Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto - Certified 38,457 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 85,940 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate - Leather Seats 0 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2022 Nissan Sentra