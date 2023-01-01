Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2022 Sentra. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 34,485 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is SV. This SV trim pumps up the drive with intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2022 Nissan Sentra

34,485 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,485KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8CV8NY228705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry!

Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2022 Sentra. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 34,485 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This SV trim pumps up the drive with intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto - Certified for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto - Certified 38,457 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 85,940 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate - Leather Seats 0 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Sentra