2022 Nissan Sentra
SV
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,948KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV6NY259774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2347
- Mileage 47,948 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise, Rearview Camera, Park Assist
This 2022 Sentra shows pure artistry in every detail. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 47,948 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This SV trim pumps up the drive with intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Nissan Sentra