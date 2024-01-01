$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,222KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RRFFG0NN298653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N23132A
- Mileage 63,222 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera!
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 63,222 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Bighorn comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a leather steering wheel, front fog lights, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, and a Uconnect infotainment touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and streaming audio. Additional features include cruise control, power folding heated mirrors, cloth seats, chrome exterior accents with a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RRFFG0NN298653.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 63,222 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Bighorn comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a leather steering wheel, front fog lights, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, and a Uconnect infotainment touchscreen that's paired with SiriusXM and streaming audio. Additional features include cruise control, power folding heated mirrors, cloth seats, chrome exterior accents with a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RRFFG0NN298653.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 RAM 3500 31,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Yukon Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats 57,851 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 93,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2022 RAM 1500