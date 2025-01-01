$41,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn BIG HORN CREW, HEMI, BUILT TO SERVE EDITION
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn BIG HORN CREW, HEMI, BUILT TO SERVE EDITION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,236KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT9NN246629
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0939B
- Mileage 19,236 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $42230 - Myers Cadillac is just $41000!
JUDST IN - 2022 RAM BIG HORN CREW CAB- DIAMOND BLACK - FRONT BUCKEST SEATS, BLACK GRILL, BUMPERS, DOORS, WHEELS, BLACK ONYN INTERIOR ACCENTS, LED LIGHTS, BLACK SIDE STEPS, APLINE SPEAKERS, BIG HORN LEVEL 2 PACKAGE- HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEEERING WHEL 8.4 DISPLAY, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, PARK SENSE , TRAILERING PACKAGE, ORANGE ACCENT STITCHING, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, NAV, ORIGINAL MSRP $70035
*** THIS UNIT WAS A THEFY RECOVERY, NO DAMAGES BUT HAS CARFAX ***
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $42230 - Myers Cadillac is just $41000!
JUDST IN - 2022 RAM BIG HORN CREW CAB- DIAMOND BLACK - FRONT BUCKEST SEATS, BLACK GRILL, BUMPERS, DOORS, WHEELS, BLACK ONYN INTERIOR ACCENTS, LED LIGHTS, BLACK SIDE STEPS, APLINE SPEAKERS, BIG HORN LEVEL 2 PACKAGE- HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEEERING WHEL 8.4 DISPLAY, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, PARK SENSE , TRAILERING PACKAGE, ORANGE ACCENT STITCHING, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, NAV, ORIGINAL MSRP $70035
*** THIS UNIT WAS A THEFY RECOVERY, NO DAMAGES BUT HAS CARFAX ***
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
825.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Nissan Rogue SV - Low Mileage 26,611 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sedan EX 158,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Yaris 104,644 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 RAM 1500