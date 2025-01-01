$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
REBEL 4X4 | NIGHT EDITION | LEATHER | 12IN SCREEN
2022 RAM 1500
REBEL 4X4 | NIGHT EDITION | LEATHER | 12IN SCREEN
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,996 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED REBEL 4X4 CREW CAB W/ LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP!! Night Edition W/ Heated leather seats & steering, massive 12-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, remote start, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium Alpine audio system, 18-inch black alloys, tonneau cover, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 5-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, bed lights, deployable bed step, power adjustable pedals, full power group incl. power seat, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500