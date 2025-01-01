Menu
LOADED REBEL 4X4 CREW CAB W/ LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP!! Night Edition W/ Heated leather seats & steering, massive 12-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, remote start, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium Alpine audio system, 18-inch black alloys, tonneau cover, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 5-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, bed lights, deployable bed step, power adjustable pedals, full power group incl. power seat, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 RAM 1500

99,996 KM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
99,996KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT4NN209170

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,996 KM

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

