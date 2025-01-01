$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,725KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT0NN447039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13155
- Mileage 92,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Running Boards, Premium Audio, Navigation!
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This 4X4 pickup has 92,725 kms. It's granite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ram 1500 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with active-level air suspension, full-leather heated and cooled seats, power running boards, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a leather heated steering wheel, and a huge 12 inch Uconnect touchscreen that is bundled with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, a spray-in bed liner, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Running Boards, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFHT0NN447039.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
12" Touchscreen
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
Premium Full-Length Floor Console
Connectivity - US/Canada
Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
734.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
Spray-in bedliner
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
