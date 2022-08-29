2022 RAM 2500

$99,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 6 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020977

9020977 Stock #: 28621

28621 VIN: 3C6UR5FLXNG166980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,640 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Adjustable Pedals Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Brake Assist Block Heater Skid Plates Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Single Rear Wheels Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Comfort Front dual zone A/C Additional Features Bedliner Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Pedal memory Audio memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Cylinder Configuration: I-6 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Wheel size: 20 Auto-levelling suspension Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Departure angle: 26 deg Recommended fuel: diesel Right rear passenger: conventional Front seats: bench Engine displacement: 6.7 L Max seating capacity: 6 Left rear passenger door: conventional Rear cargo: tailgate Approach angle: 23 deg Tires: all-terrain Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Ramp breakover angle: 24 deg Door mirrors: chrome Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Turning radius: 7.3m (24.0') Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right Speaker type: harman/kardon Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Limited slip differential: mechanical Proximity key: doors and push button start Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Wheelbase: 3,785mm (149.0) Ground clearance (max): 236mm (9.3) Horsepower: 370hp @ 2,800RPM Fuel tank capacity: 117.3L Exterior body width: 2,019mm (79.5) Engine horsepower: 370hp @ 2,800RPM Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Speakers: 17 Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8) Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View yes Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5) GVWR: 4,536kg (10,000lbs) Front shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,666mm (65.6) Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2) Parking sensors: ParkSense front and rear Exterior length: 6,066mm (238.8) Exterior height: 2,037mm (80.2) Front hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9) Rear hiproom: 1,593mm (62.7) Passenger volume: 3,528L (124.6 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather Primary LCD size: 12.0 Engine litres: 6.7L Exterior parking camera cargo Diesel engine warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine bore x stroke: 107.0mm x 124.0mm (4.21 x 4.88) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,719 L (61 cu.ft.) Torque: 850 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Curb weight: 3,114kg (6,866lbs) Towing capacity: 6,650kg (14,660lbs) Payload: 1,420kg (3,130lbs) Engine torque: 850 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Compression ratio: 19.00 to 1 Front tires: 285/60SR20.0E Rear tires: 285/60SR20.0E

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.