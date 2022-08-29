Menu
2022 RAM 2500

14,640 KM

Details Description Features

$99,998

+ tax & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
Laramie | Leather, Power Steps, Heated/Cooled Seat

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

14,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9020977
  • Stock #: 28621
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FLXNG166980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Single Rear Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front dual zone A/C
Bedliner
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Cylinder Configuration: I-6
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Auto-levelling suspension
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Departure angle: 26 deg
Recommended fuel: diesel
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Engine displacement: 6.7 L
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Approach angle: 23 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Ramp breakover angle: 24 deg
Door mirrors: chrome
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Turning radius: 7.3m (24.0')
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Wheelbase: 3,785mm (149.0)
Ground clearance (max): 236mm (9.3)
Horsepower: 370hp @ 2,800RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 117.3L
Exterior body width: 2,019mm (79.5)
Engine horsepower: 370hp @ 2,800RPM
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Speakers: 17
Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View yes
Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5)
GVWR: 4,536kg (10,000lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,666mm (65.6)
Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Parking sensors: ParkSense front and rear
Exterior length: 6,066mm (238.8)
Exterior height: 2,037mm (80.2)
Front hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,593mm (62.7)
Passenger volume: 3,528L (124.6 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Engine litres: 6.7L
Exterior parking camera cargo
Diesel engine warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine bore x stroke: 107.0mm x 124.0mm (4.21 x 4.88)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,719 L (61 cu.ft.)
Torque: 850 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Curb weight: 3,114kg (6,866lbs)
Towing capacity: 6,650kg (14,660lbs)
Payload: 1,420kg (3,130lbs)
Engine torque: 850 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Compression ratio: 19.00 to 1
Front tires: 285/60SR20.0E
Rear tires: 285/60SR20.0E

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

