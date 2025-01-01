$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Convenience - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,017KM
VIN 4S4WMAAD2N3458582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2348
- Mileage 34,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
From its athletic profile to its powerful stance, the 2022 Subaru Ascent is designed to perform in extreme conditions, under extreme pressure. This 2022 Subaru Ascent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2022 Subaru Ascent is an exciting mid-size SUV that exhibits the safety, performance, reliability, and unbeatable value that Subaru is renowned for. The exterior styling shares familiar design cues with other vehicles in the Subaru fleet, but makes a bold and rugged statement through its sheer size and muscular stature. The interior treats passengers with a host of desirable features, from the spacious cabin and ergonomically designed seats to the carefully designed storage compartments. Cutting-edge technology is in abundance, with top-tier infotainment and connectivity systems, and a host of safety features for reassurance on the roads at all times. Equipped with Subaru's proven symmetrical all-wheel drive system, the 2022 Subaru Ascent is engineered to deliver class-leading agility, strength and security without reproach.This low mileage SUV has just 34,017 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Ascent's trim level is Convenience. This Ascent Convenience comes generously equipped with Subarus all-wheel drive system with switchable drive modes, steering responsive LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and front collision warning. The interior is graced with a vibrant 6.5 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front seats, a power- adjustable drivers seat, tri-zone climate control, second-row bench seats, high-quality cloth upholstery, and raised roof rails for even more cargo-hauling capability.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2022 Subaru ASCENT