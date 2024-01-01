Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2022 Subaru Forester

43,923 KM

Details Description Features

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Forester

Wilderness WILDERNESS, PANO.ROOF, OFF ROAD SUSPENS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Forester

Wilderness WILDERNESS, PANO.ROOF, OFF ROAD SUSPENS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Contact Seller

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,923KM
VIN JF2SKELC2NH413991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GEYSER BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Off-road
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 413991
  • Mileage 43,923 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2024 BMW M i xDrive LIKE NEW!! ONLY 1,135KMS, HUDS, M SPORT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 BMW M i xDrive LIKE NEW!! ONLY 1,135KMS, HUDS, M SPORT 1,135 KM $79,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Fit EX AUTO, ROOF, NEW TIRES, BK.CAM, HTD,SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Fit EX AUTO, ROOF, NEW TIRES, BK.CAM, HTD,SEATS 124,096 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo TURBO, LEATHER, ROOF, HUDS, BOSE, NAV, for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo TURBO, LEATHER, ROOF, HUDS, BOSE, NAV, 17,951 KM $37,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Forester