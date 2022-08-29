Menu
2022 Subaru Impreza

12,785 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Touring

Location

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

12,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: Z0113A
  • VIN: 4S3GKAV60N3607727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,785 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON! BE THE FIRST TO TEST DRIVE THIS FRESH TRADE IN CALL 613 - 596 - 1006 FOR MORE INFO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
