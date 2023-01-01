$32,898+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Legacy
Convenience - Android Auto - $252 B/W
Location
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
13,524KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9706531
- Stock #: P1273
- VIN: 4S3BWDA6XN3006069
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34214 - Our Live Market Price is just $32898!
The 2022 Subaru Legacy is here to help you pursue your passions in elegant style and luxury. This 2022 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In a world of crossovers and SUVs, there's something refreshing about a mid-size sedan built with quality, luxury, and performance in abundance. The 2022 Subaru Legacy was made to hold everything together so you can spend more time connecting to what matters most in life. With top shelf infotainment, luxurious and spacious seating, and an aggressive exterior style to match its impressive performance, the 2022 Subaru Legacy is here to help you enjoy driving again. This low mileage sedan has just 13,524 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Legacy's trim level is Convenience. This Legacy lives up to the name with touch screen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, heated seats, remote keyless entry, power cargo access, chrome trim, directionally adaptive lighting with automatic high beams, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Collision Mitigation, Power Trunk Lid, Heated Seats, Wi-fi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $251.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Centring Assist
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
Power Trunk Lid
Lane Keep Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Wi-Fi
Wheels: 17" x 7" Steel w/Wheel Covers
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed, direct-injection w/electronic throttle control and Variable Valve Timing (VVT)
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist, gear position display, lock-up torque converter, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock
Tires: 225/55R17 All-Season
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: dual 7.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, integrated steering wheel audio controls, radio data system, SiriusXM satellite radio w/Travel Link (free 3-month tria...
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8