<b>Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Whether you mean to take the highway or the byway, this 2022 Subaru Ouback is ready for you. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2022 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2022 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 50,895 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Outbacks trim level is Convenience. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Distance Pacing Cruise. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Subaru Outback

50,895 KM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Used
50,895KM
VIN 4S4BTDACXN3108899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel!

Whether you mean to take the highway or the byway, this 2022 Subaru Ouback is ready for you. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2022 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2022 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 50,895 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Outback's trim level is Convenience. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Distance Pacing Cruise.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Distance Pacing Cruise

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

