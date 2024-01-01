$33,421+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
LIMITED XT | 260HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$33,421
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Bronze Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,799 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED XT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM 260HP TURBOCHARGED ENGINE!!! Two-tone leather, sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, massive 11.6-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Harman/Kardon premium audio, wireless charger, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cargo cover, Bluetooth, fog lights and Sirius XM!
