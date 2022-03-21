2022 Subaru Outback

$49,982 + taxes & licensing 7 , 5 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8799431

8799431 Stock #: 220796

220796 VIN: 4S4BTHPD6N3156682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220796

Mileage 7,515 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.