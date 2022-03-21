$49,982+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2022 Subaru Outback
Premier XT AWD | 260HP | HARMAN/KARDON | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$49,982
- Listing ID: 8799431
- Stock #: 220796
- VIN: 4S4BTHPD6N3156682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded Outback with only 7500 KMS!! This Outback features a 260HP 2.4L Turbocharged engine, brown nappa leather interior, sunroof, Harman/Kardon audio, backup camera with rear parking sensors, wireless charging, navigation, heated & cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, memory seat, paddle shifters, full power group including power adjustable seats, steering responsive headlights, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, auto start/ stop, power liftgate, auto headlights, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
