$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750 EPS
750i EPS
2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750 EPS
750i EPS
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 20090
- Mileage 1,104 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer any terrain with the rugged 2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750 EPS, now available at 613 Rides! This powerful ATV is ready to take on your next adventure, featuring a vibrant red exterior and a comfortable black interior. With only 1,104 km on the odometer, this machine is practically begging for a new owner to experience its thrill. Whether you're navigating muddy trails, exploring scenic landscapes, or tackling challenging work around the property, the KingQuad 750 EPS is built to deliver exceptional performance and reliability.
This KingQuad 750 EPS is a workhorse. This ATV is equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive, ensuring you have the control and confidence to handle any obstacle in your path. The fuel-efficient 750cc single-cylinder engine provides plenty of power, while the EPS (Electronic Power Steering) offers enhanced maneuverability and reduced rider fatigue. If you're seeking a reliable and capable ATV, the Suzuki KingQuad 750 EPS at 613 Rides is the perfect choice.
Here are five key features of this exceptional ATV:
- Unstoppable 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence.
- Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and intuitive operation.
- Powerful 750cc Engine: Experience impressive performance and get the job done.
- Electronic Power Steering (EPS): Enjoy precise handling and reduce rider fatigue.
- Durable Suzuki Build Quality: Built to last, so you can count on it for years.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
+16135140544