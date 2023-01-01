$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
4DR SDN RWD
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Used
- Listing ID: 10134225
- Stock #: C12784
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0NF193006
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
