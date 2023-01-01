$111,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model X
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The Tesla Model X is not just a vehicle; it's a gateway to the future. Equipped with dual electric motors churning out a breathtaking 670 horsepower, it zips from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds. Even at a standstill, its falcon-wing doors will make you the center of attention. Not to mention how easy they make it to load and unload. The driving experience is unmatched, thanks to an advanced all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that delivers unparalleled control and confidence.
The exterior is a pristine Pearl White, providing a sharp contrast to the black leather interior. Inside, you're greeted by a state-of-the-art 17-inch infotainment screen that controls almost every aspect of the vehicle. The sound experience is equally immersive, with a 22-speaker audio system that rivals any concert hall. Also comes with the Yoke style steering wheel.
Features don't stop there; this Tesla Model X is decked out with heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic windshield for a more extensive view, a full self-driving package, and much more. Even comes with spare tires and rims. If you're looking for a car that will make every journey a unique experience, this Tesla Model X is the zenith of automotive innovation and luxury. Reach out for more details; we're excited to share them with you The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
