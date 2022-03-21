$195,900+ tax & licensing
$195,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2022 Tesla Model X
Plaid
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
762KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8920639
- Stock #: AA583
- VIN: 7SAXCBE68NF352852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 762 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new! 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid Pearl White Multi Coat, 6 seater with White Premium Interior with Carbon Fiber, 22" Turbine Wheels
