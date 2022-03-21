2022 Tesla Model X

$195,900 + taxes & licensing 7 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8920639

8920639 Stock #: AA583

AA583 VIN: 7SAXCBE68NF352852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 762 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.