2022 Tesla Model X

1,800 KM

Details Description

$167,900

+ tax & licensing
$167,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2022 Tesla Model X

2022 Tesla Model X

Long Range 6 Passenger No Luxury Tax 20's

2022 Tesla Model X

Long Range 6 Passenger No Luxury Tax 20's

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$167,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9068521
  Stock #: AA613
  VIN: 7SAXCBE56NF354087

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Electric
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # AA613
  Mileage 1,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New!Black on Black 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD. Rare 6 Passenger seating ($8500), 20 inch wheels, No Accidents. Clean as they come.  Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

